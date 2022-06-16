Bollywood singer-composer B Praak and his wife Meera have announced the death of their baby, who passed away at the time of birth.
Sharing the news with his fans on Instagram, B Praak also requested privacy at this time as they mourn the loss of their child. “With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.”
The ‘Teri Mitti’ artist further added: “We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time. Yours, Meera and B Praak.”
Known for song such as ‘Mann Bharryya’ from ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Teri Mitti’ from ‘Kesari’, which has won him multiple awards, B Praak and his wife announced their pregnancy in April.
The couple tied the knot on April 4, 2019. They became parents to their first born, a son Adabb, in 2020.