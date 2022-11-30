Famed Indian singer Arijit Singh is set to electrify audiences once again in Dubai.
The star will perform at Coca-Cola Arena, as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, on January 20, 2023.
Singh is one of the top Bollywood playback singers in India and is known for his soulful voice, and for singing romantic tracks such as ‘Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya’, ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Channa Mereya’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.
Salman Ahmed, founder of PME Entertainment, said in a statement: “I don’t have to articulate about the sheer genius and magic of a hugely celebrated singer like Arijit Singh. Countless hits, millions of followers, and the pathos that he magically brings to his incredible craft, song after song, has taken him to legend status and beyond. At PME Entertainment, we are devoted to bringing the icons of melody... be it Arijit Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kumar Sanu and many others. Enthralling audiences and winning their hearts have been our ethos all through our existence and this time also, it would be no different.”
Tickets start from Dh95 and go on sale online on November 30. Doors open at 6.30pm.