Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Friday took to her social media handle to reveal her ‘pyaar’ (love).
Taking to Instagram, Kapoor shared a video, in which she is seen enjoying a plate of paani-puri with the song ‘Tere Pyar Mein’ playing in the background.
Soon after, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
“Shraddha and eating is an endless love story,” a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, “Hahaha so cute.”
Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.
Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the film is slated for a theatrical release in March.
On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the first song of the film ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’