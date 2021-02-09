In today’s episode of bizarre social media drama, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been trolled for cropping out a picture of Salman Khan from her Instagram post that slammed animal cruelty.
Kapoor first posted an image of the front page of the Times of India, specifically referring to an article reporting that those who abuse animals will get a five-year jail term and a Rs75,000 fine.
“A ray of hope! This needs to be implemented ASAP,” the ‘Baaghi’ actress wrote alongside the image.
In the masthead of the same paper, a line about Khan’s virtual appearance for a court hearing in a poaching case can also be seen.
The problem started when Kapoor deleted her Instagram Story and reposted it after cropping out the news about Khan’s case.
The ‘Sultan’ actor was in 2018 convicted in a black buck poaching case that dates back to 1998. On Friday, Khan was due to virtually appear before a sessions court in Jodhpur in an appeal hearing against the conviction.
Kapoor’s attempt to keep Khan out of her post about animal cruelty was not missed by social media users, with some calling it hypocritical.
“Need punishment but cannot call out a criminal,” one person wrote.