Actor Shahid Kapoor is super busy these days, immersed in preparation for his upcoming film, ‘Jersey’. The actor on Saturday shared a moment from his preparatory mode on social media.
In the image, he is seen in a cricket field, holding a bat.
“#Jersey prep. De dhana dhan,” Kapoor posted.
Kapoor’s upcoming sports drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original.
The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late 30s and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish.
Last month, the actor and his co-actor Mrunal Thakur completed the Uttarakhand schedule of the film. Before shooting in Uttarakhand, the team had shot in Chandigarh.