One of the highlights of Shah Rukh Khan’s recent hit movie ‘Pathaan’ was a cameo by Salman Khan, and the bromance between the two charmed audiences. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to return the favour to Salman Khan in the latter’s upcoming movie, ‘Tiger 3’, which is also a spy action thriller.
Shah Rukh, according to a person in the know, has reserved seven days to shoot a massive action sequence. “SRK will shoot for seven days for ‘Tiger 3’ at the end of April in Mumbai,” the source said.
The union of two of the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema created hysteria as audiences loved their swagger and camaraderie on screen. This also signalled the birth of the now fabled Yash Raj spy universe, a universe of spy thrillers produced by Yash Raj Films, one of India’s largest production houses. The movies ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’ are said to be a part of this universe.
“The fact that seven days have been earmarked to shoot this sequence means that extensive plans have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences,” the source said. “The expectations are sky high after what people have seen in ‘Pathaan’ and the makers are aware of this. So, one should take it for granted that YRF and Maneesh Sharma are not going to leave any stone unturned to make this scene between ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’ a sequence to remember in Indian cinema.”
‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist is slated for a Diwali release (around October-end or November).
“... While each film will have different emotions given how the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies have been designed differently, one can be rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time,” the source said.