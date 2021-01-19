Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday confirmed that his new film ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will enjoy a theatrical release in India and worldwide during Eid this May, bringing relief to cinema owners who have undergone a rough patch due to the pandemic.
‘Radhe’ was initially scheduled to release last year in May, but was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19, which saw cinema halls downing its shutters worldwide.
He began his statement with an apology for the delay in confirming this development.
“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners. It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres,” said Khan on his social media accounts. This is a landmark decision taken by Khan as many producers, directors and actors are opting to release their films directly to web platforms.
Khan also urged the theatre owners to adhere to strict safety precautions.
“In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2020, inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid … God willing,” he added.
Khan is one of Bollywood’s top box office draws and his name alone is enough for his fans to flock to cinemas.