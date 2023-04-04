Director Ayan Mukerji, on Tuesday, announced the release dates of his upcoming sci-fi films ‘Brahmastra: Part 2’ and ‘Brahmastra: Part 3’.
Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a long note which he captioned, ‘The Next Phase’.
‘Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev’ will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas ‘Part Three’ will be released in the theatres exactly a year later.
Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.
Helmed by Mukherji and produced by Karan Johar, ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’ was released last year. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles and was declared a hit.
Mukherji, known for films like ‘Wake Up Sid’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, also said he is set to direct another “special movie” apart from the ‘Brahmastra’ franchise.
The ‘Wake Up Sid’ director will be helming the second instalment of Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller film ‘War’ under the Yash Raj Productions banner.
“...The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right :),” he wrote.
“An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! *Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema! Love and Light, Ayan.”