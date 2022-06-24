Indian rapper Raftaar and his wife, interior decorator Komal Vohra, are reportedly getting a divorce.
According to reports, the couple had filed for divorce back in 2020 and had been living separately for a while. However, because of the pandemic, the legal process was delayed.
“Everything was delayed due to the pandemic. They will sign the divorce papers on October 6,” a source told Hindustan Times.
The source also claimed that issues in their marriage crept up soon after they tied the knot in 2016.
“Both have moved on in their respective lives and the couple, along with their families, remain cordial,” the source said.
Reports also said that Raftaar and Vohra do not follow each other on social media anymore and have removed their pictures with each other on those platforms.
Vohra is the sister of popular TV actors Karan and Kunal Vohra. She and Raftaar met in 2011 at a friend’s party and started dating, before getting married in 2016.
Raftaar made his Bollywood music debut in 2013 with the song ‘Tamanche Pe Disco’ and is also known for tracks such as ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana’, ‘Dhup Chik’ and ‘Ghana Kasoota’.