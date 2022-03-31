1 of 7
Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have reportedly called it quits after two years of marriage. The duo wed in Abu Dhabi in 2019. While the news of the split has been doing the rounds for some time, it was given particular gravitas when the mother of the ex-groom spoke up, asking fans to pray for Raza Mir and Aly.
Movie star Resham is making a comeback to the big screen – and she can’t stop talking about it! She will be working with Ahmed Ali Akbar, she told media. Resham just held a meeting with director Shoaib Sultan, Ali Akbar and Amna Ilyas ahead of filming.
Actress Hareem Farooq has explained why she’s been away from the screen for a long while. The star’s last drama series was a few years ago and she’s been out of the limelight since then. In an interview with Something Haute, the actress star said: “I want to forge my own path rather than start replicating the same success formula that everyone is following. I want to do diverse roles and the one’s which challenge me.” She mentioned that she will soon be seen in the drama ‘22 Qadam’ alongside Wahaj Ali.
Talk about dedication to the role. Actor Meera – who is generally dissed for tone deaf remarks – is now in the spotlight for a very different reason. She recently revealed that for her role in the drama ‘Dasht-e-Wahshat’ she put on 10kilos. “I had to put on some weight (around 10 kg) because it was a requirement of the drama director according to my role,” she wrote, sharing a one-second clip on her Instagram account. She added, “Once finished with the shooting, I will get back to my normal weight.”
Fashion designer, actor and host, Hassan Shehreyar Yasin, who was recently in an interview with ‘Gloss ETC By Maliha Rehman’ spoke about his upcoming projects, writing, “I’ve signed a telefilm for future. I have signed a drama as well for the end of this year and it is a lead role. I can’t reveal much about the project and the leading lady but all I can tell is that it is beautifully written by Faiza Iftikhar. You’ll be surprised when you will get to know about the leading lady because she’s an amazing actress.”
Sana Javed has been in the headlines in entertainment news recently after models and junior artists accused her of being ‘rude’ and ‘unprofessional’. Her feud with model Manal Saleem and other junior artists has led to a major blow for the actress’ career and fan following. In a recent teaser release by ARY Digital of ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ featuring Javed as co-host, the company came under heavy backlash given the recent controversies surrounding the star.
Iqra Aziz credits her upbringing for her confidence and success. The ‘Suno Chanda’ star recently said in an interview with a regional publication that her success has also been positively impacted by motherhood. She added that it’s important for her son (with actor and husband Yasir Hussain) to see his mother as an independent woman. She also revealed that she had a strained relationship with her late father.
