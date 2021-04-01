Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on Thursday announced a collaboration with one of his ‘most admired screen idols’ Anil Kapoor.
The ‘Simmba’ actor took to Instagram to share a string of pictures with the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star as the duo seemed engaged in a deep conversation.
However, Singh did not reveal further details about the project.
“Can’t express the gratitude the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols. I deeply cherish the bond that we share. He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist. One of Hindi cinema’s finest @anilskapoor,” Singh wrote.
The upcoming untitled project will mark the third collaboration between Kapoor and Singh. The duo will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’. The two were last seen together in ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ which also starred Priyanka Chopra and Shefali Shah.
Apart from the yet-untitled project, Singh will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama ‘83’ where he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone.
In the movie, Singh will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia. Singh also has ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and ‘Cirkus’ in the pipeline.