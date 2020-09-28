tab_Ranbir-Kapoor-1551684091906
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Image Credit: AP
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love over her younger brother and Bollywood’s heart-throb Ranbir Kapoor early on Monday as he rang in his 38th birthday.

Riddhima took to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her baby brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the ‘Rockstar’ actor. The collage featured an array of pictures capturing moments between the brother-sister duo.

It also featured a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab,” she wrote in the caption. Riddhima also posted few pictures from the Birthday eve celebration of her brother on her Instagram stories.