Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love over her younger brother and Bollywood’s heart-throb Ranbir Kapoor early on Monday as he rang in his 38th birthday.
Riddhima took to Instagram to post a special birthday collage of her baby brother and penned down a short yet sweet birthday wish for the ‘Rockstar’ actor. The collage featured an array of pictures capturing moments between the brother-sister duo.
It also featured a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. “Happiest bday AWESOMENESS! Love you so much #mybabybrother #38andfab,” she wrote in the caption. Riddhima also posted few pictures from the Birthday eve celebration of her brother on her Instagram stories.