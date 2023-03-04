Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter last year in November and the actor is often talking about their first daughter, Raha.

Recently, Ranbir spoke about his bond with his daughter and how she’s used to his bearded look and he is scared she might not recognise him with a clean shaved face.

“I have grown this beard for the movie. Since my daughter Raha was born, she has only seen me in this look,” the actor said. “I don’t have the fear that my beard will prick her, but I do fear that she may not recognise me after I shave.”

Kapoor came on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’, to promote his latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar’ in which he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

For Ranbir, his daughter’s love is most special to him and her smile makes him happy.

“She has this habit of only looking into my eyes while giving me a smile, and I believe that she has not really looked below my eye level. I am sure she will get used to my clean-shaved look as well, but it will break my heart if she does not recognise me,” he said.

As Holi, the festival of colours, is around the corner, the ‘Wake Up Sid’ actor enjoyed performances by the contestants on the ‘Holi special’ episode of the reality show.

Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh performed with the ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Sayisha Gupta on the popular Holi song ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Ranbir’s film ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’. Ranbir was so impressed with their performance that he joined them on stage and shook his legs with the duo.

After the performance, he remembered shooting for the song for eight days and the challenges of completing it. He also praised the contestants for their performance.

“I’m very lucky that I have my very own Holi song in my discography. I think the way Rishi and Sayisha performed with all the improvisation sets the perfect Holi party mood. I went back to those days of shooting the movie. I think we shot the song for 8 days,” Ranbir said. “It was too sunny, with too many dancers, and it was very difficult but when you get a good song, you get the energy from within, and you feel like performing it.”