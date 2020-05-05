Bollywood filmmaker has implored people not to publish fake news about the industry

Karan Johar Image Credit: AFP

Top Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar urged the media not to publish fake news about the Hindi entertainment industry.

With cinema halls shut during ongoing coronavirus outbreak, one of the biggest casualties has been the prolific Bollywood industry. Rumours were also doing the rounds that his upcoming production ‘Brahmastra’, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, has run into troubled waters with the crew volunteering to take pay cut. Apparently, Mukerji has opted for a pay cut.

But Johar has slammed such reports that his crew is taking pay cuts to make the project viable. His ambitious film’s post production is yet to be completed.

“My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity... These are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request....,” said Johar.

According to reports, Bollywood has bled more than Rs8 billion (Dh391.01 million) due to the lockdown in India that saw cinemas being shut and shooting being halted.