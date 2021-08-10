Why should boys have all the fun, especially on a road trip? The three leading ladies of Bollywood — Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif — will now show audiences the importance of female friendship through their upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.
Farhan Akhtar, who was a co-producer on the 2011 road trip movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, has come on board to helm the project.
Announcing the news, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08. I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”
Chopra Jonas, Bhatt and Kaif also expressed their excitement about being a part of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.
Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors posted a video, wherein we can see Chopra Jonas, Bhatt and Kaif’s names written along with a car made from a collage of numerous locations in India. The clip also has scenes from the films ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.
The film, which is written by Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will go into production in 2022.