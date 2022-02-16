The month of March looks promising as some of India’s biggest stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all set to light up the big screen after gloomy months due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

The first movie to release in March is Bachchan’s film ‘Jhund’, which is scheduled to hit the screens on March 4. ‘Jhund’ is a sports film based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO ‘Slum Soccer’. It also features Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru. In the Nagraj Popatrao Manjule directorial, Bachchan will be seen playing a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

Next to set the screens on fire is actor Suriya’s action entertainer ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, which will release on March 10. The movie was earlier set for release on February 4. However, the makers chose to postpone its release after lockdown restrictions were imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to contain the spread of the third wave of the pandemic.

Then there is ‘Radhe Shyam’, where South sensation Prabhas plays a palmist, while actress Pooja Hegde will be seen as his love interest. The intense love story will light up the screens on March 11.

Alongside ‘Radhe Shyam’, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial ‘The Kashmir Files’ will see the light of day in theatres in India. A UAE release has yet to be determined. ‘The Kashmir Files’ is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. It boasts of an ensemble cast of Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi among many others.

Next up is Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’ star Kumar’s film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The movie has blocked the Holi weekend release and is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 18. ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Abhimanyu Singh, is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film ‘Jigarthanda’.

A poster of RRR Image Credit: Supplied

Bringing the curtains down with a bang for March is filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ on March 25. ‘RRR’ was supposed to hit the screens in January, but the COVID-19 surge had pushed the makers to postpone the release.

Featuring Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, ‘RRR’ is being touted as the fictionalised tale of two real-life unsung heroes, who fought for tribal rights. Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively play Alluri Sitarama Raju, the leader of the Rampa Rebellion of 1922, and the Gond rebel Komaram Bheem, who took on the Nizam of Hyderabad.