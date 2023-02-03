From fans to members of the film industry, almost everyone went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan. Count the Brazilian novelist Paulo Coelho in that list now.
Coelho retweeted a video of Khan meeting his fans outside his Mumbai residence, 'Mannat', after the release of his latest movie 'Pathaan'. The 'Eleven Minutes' author wrote, "King. Legend. Friend. But above all GREAT ACTOR (for those who don't know him in the West, I strongly suggest "My name is Khan- and I am not a terrorist")."
On Friday, the 'Jawan' actor responded to Coelho saying, "You're always too kind my friend. Let us meet up sooner than soon!! Bless you."
'Pathaan', which released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film features high-octane action scenes and actor Salman Khan in an extended cameo, much to the delight of fans.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' was declared a blockbuster and has reportedly grossed Rs 6,340 million at the global box office in its first week--a record for Indian cinema.
'Pathaan' is the fourth installment of the 'YRF Spy Universe' and is Khan's first film in over four years. The film has outpaced SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' and the Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200-crore club.
Khan will next be seen in 'Jawan', which is slated for a June release. The movie also stars the Tamil actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles.
Khan will then act in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', in which he is paired opposite actress Taapsee Pannu for the first time.