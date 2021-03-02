Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra on Tuesday announced the release date of her much-anticipated sports drama ‘Saina’, based on the life of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film will hit the big screens in India on March 26, 2021.
The ‘Girl on The Train’ actress hopped on to Instagram and dropped the first look poster of the film and captioned it with the release date.
Chopra, who will be seen getting into the shoes of Nehwal, sustained an injury on her neck and went through four months’ rigorous training during the making of the film.
Written and directed by Amol Gupte, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah.
Chopra is currently riding high on the success of her Netflix film ‘The Girl On The Train’, which premiered on February 26, 2021. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the best-selling book of the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.
In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.