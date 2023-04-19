Indian musician Mithun Sharma, popularly known by his stage name Mithoon, will perform at the Coca Cola Arena on June 11, following the last match of the World Padel League. He will be joined on stage by the Indian playback singers Javed Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Asees Kaur, Abhishek Nailwal, Nakash Aziz and Vishal Mishra — in a performance named ‘Mithoon and Friends’.
Born into a family of musicians, Mithoon started learning music at the age of eleven. An award-winning singer, songwriter and composer, he has set the tunes for many popular Bollywood movies, including 'Shamshera', 'Bas Ek Pal', 'Anwar', 'Murder 2', 'Jism 2', 'Traffic', 'Kabir Singh', 'Ek Villain', 'Half Girlfriend' and 'Shivaay'. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director twice — for 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Kabir Singh'.
Mithoon wrote and composed 'Sanam Re', which was recognised as the most streamed song of 2016 at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards. Another song that he wrote and composed, 'Mein Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga', has crossed one billion views on YouTube.
The line-up of singers on stage will perform some of their most popular hits and chartbusters that rule playlists around the world.
Mithoon and Friends are among the performers for the World Padel League, being organised by the Dubai Calendar and Dubai Sports Council during June 8-11. The tournament will comprise four teams, 24 of the world’s top-ranked Padel players and four concerts featuring famous entertainers.
The concert starts at 7pm, and tickets to the event — which start at Dh149 apiece and are available in as many as seven categories — are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website. E-tickets will be sent seven days prior to the event.
As part of the event, the British soul and pop band Simply Red, famous for hits like ‘Blue Eyed Soul’, ‘Holding Back The Years’ and ‘Sunrise’, will perform at the Coca Cola Arena on June 9.