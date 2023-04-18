The British soul and pop band Simply Red will perform in Dubai, coinciding with the World Padel League.
The band famous for hits like ‘Blue Eyed Soul’, ‘Holding Back The Years’ and ‘Sunrise’, will hold their concert at the Coca Cola Arena on June 9.
The concert is part of the musical line-up for the sporting event.
The world’s top-ranked padel players will participate in this year’s World Padel League, which is being held in association with the Dubai Sports Council.
With over 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK #1 albums and over a billion views on YouTube, Simply Red is one of the UK’s most successful bands. Their 1991 classic ‘Stars’ was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe, and every Simply Red studio album, including their latest 2019 release ‘Blue Eyed Soul’, has been a UK Top Ten.
Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 in Manchester and enjoyed early success with first single ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’, and the Brit Award-nominated album ‘Picture Book’ — the first of 13 nominations and 3 Brit Award wins. Simply Red were nominated for three Grammy Awards and consistently sell out tours across the globe. By the end of this year they will have performed 73 shows in 20 countries to over 600,000 people.
Doors to the concert open at 9pm, while the event will begin 30 minutes later. Tickets, starting from Dh199, are available online on Platinum List and Virgin Tickets. Seating arrangements will be on first-come-first-serve basis across categories, while the e-tickets will be sent days before the event.