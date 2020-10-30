Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been on a shooting spree for the past few weeks, on Friday, enjoyed a relaxing head massage given to her by her mother, veteran actor Babita Kapoor.
The 'Jab We Met' actor filled Instagram with sweetness as she posted a picture of herself getting pampered by her mother.
The picture sees the 40-year-old actor wearing a bright smile as she is seated on her couch while her mother gives her a head massage from behind the couch.
"Maa ke haath ka... maalish [A massage by mum]," the '3 Idiots' actor wrote in the caption.
Khan is expecting her second child with superstar husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple, who had tied the knot in 2012, have a son, Taimur Ali Khan.