She flaunted a 'SK' tattoo painted with red on her neck as she celebrates Holi

Mira Rajput Kapoor Image Credit: Insta/mira.kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor' s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor seems to be lost in the colours of love on Holi as she painted the initials of her husband's name on her neck.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a photograph in which she is seen having Shahid's initials painted in red on her neck.

Mira Kapoor Image Credit: Insta/mira.kapoor

"Love life in technicolour," she captioned the image. Mira teamed up her Holi look with oversized sunglasses.