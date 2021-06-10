Ankita Konwar, 29, who is married to 55-year-old actor Milind Soman, has spoken about their age difference on multiple occasions, and the matter came up again during an interactive session with her Instagram followers. Konwar was chatting with her Instafam on Wednesday when a follower asked her: “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of ‘Don’t marry an older man’?”
Konwar responded: “Anything that’s not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it’s not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill.”
“And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy,” she added.
In April 2018, Soman married Konwar, a marathon runner, in a Maharashtrian ceremony. The pair exchanged wedding vows in a romantic “barefoot wedding” in Spain a few months after the wedding. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor was previously married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he met during the shooting of ‘Valley of Flowers’ in 2006.
Soman was most recently seen in the web series ‘Paurashpur’. He also appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ in its second season. After appearing in Alisha Chinai’s music video ‘Made In India’ in 1995, he became a household name in India. Soman has appeared in a number of films, including ‘Chef’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘16th December’. Soman is a supermodel as well as a marathon runner.