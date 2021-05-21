Manoj Bajpayee paid tribute to late actor Asif Basra, who starred with him in the upcoming second season of the web series ‘The Family Man’.
Basra was found hanging at a private guesthouse in Dharmashala on November 12, 2020. He was 53. No suicide note was recovered.
The late actor can be seen in the recently released trailer of the Amazon Prime Video show, which also stars South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni. In it, Basra played a marriage counsellor who works with Srikant (Bajpayee’s character) and his wife.
“You are missed so badly by the entire team of #thefamilyman my friend!! Stay happy and peaceful wherever you are,” wrote Bajpayee on Instagram, reposting an image first shared by ‘The Family Man’ directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
In their post, Raj and DK (as they are popularly known) shared their grief over the loss.
“Many of us have been affected by the loss of a loved one in the last year. Asif Basra shot with us for Season 2. He was brilliant! And losing him to suicide has left us heartbroken!” their post read. “May your soul find peace and comfort wherever you are... Asif Basra!”
‘The Family Man’ revolves around a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. It showcases his struggle to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stake job and being a husband and a father.
The second season of the show is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.