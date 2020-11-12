Bollywood actor Asif Basra, who played supporting roles in series such as 'Pataal Lok' was found hanging at a private guesthouse in Dharmashala in India.
He committed suicide by hanging himself with the leash of his pet dog, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan told IANS.
As per the police, just before the alleged suicide, he had returned from a stroll in the locality along with his dog.
No suicide note has been recovered.
It has been learnt that Basra, who was depressed, was staying in the Himachal Pradesh town with a British woman.
According to reports, the police and forensic team have reached the spot to investigate.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the first ones to express his shock and condolence.
Basra, 53, is known for his character roles in off-beat and popular Bollywood films such as 'Jab We Met', 'Kai Po Che'. He was also into theatre.
Recently, Basra was seen in series including 'Pataal Lok' and has acted in several international productions including 'Tandoori Love' and 'One Night With The King' starring Omar Sharif.
Basra has also acted with directors including Anurag Kashyap's 'Black Friday'.
His death follows a spate of tragedies to rock Bollywood this year including the tragic suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.