Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has slammed a section of social media users who questioned the honour of his great- great-grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi.
On January 3, Akhtar reacted to the ongoing ‘Bulli Bai’ controversy, which erupted when photos of hundreds of Muslim women were collected from their social media accounts and were uploaded on an app to encourage people to participate in their auction.
In his tweet, Akhtar stated that he’s appalled with everyone’s silence, including his own. He expressed his shock and dismay at an online auction where women are being put on the offer block.
However, Akhtar’s tweet did not go down well with several netizens. They trolled him and even dragged his ancestors into the conversation.
Calling out such trollers, Akhtar, on Tuesday, tweeted, “The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women [and] those glorifying Godse [and] preaching genocide to the army police [and] people, some bigots have started abusing my great great grand father a freedom fighter who died in kala pani in 1864. What do you say to such idiots?”
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old engineering student was held in Bengaluru in a raid by a Mumbai Police team in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ row.