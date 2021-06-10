Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has undergone a successful pleural aspiration treatment, according to his family friend Faisal Farooqui.
On Wednesday, Farooqui provided an update on Kumar’s condition via the actor’s official Twitter account.
“Dilip Kumar sahab’s health is considerably better now,” Dr Jalil Parkar told Indian Express on Wednesday. “For the past two days, he has been stable. His oxygen saturation has improved, and he has less difficulty breathing.”
On behalf of the Kumar family, Farooqui thanked everyone for their prayers.
Saira Banu, Kumar’s wife, has warned fans not to trust rumours about the 98-year-old Bollywood actor’s health.
"My husband, my Kohinoor our Dilip Kumar Sahab's health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab's health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic," she had issued in a statement.
The latest picture of Kumar was also shared on his Twitter handle on June 7. In the image, Kumar can be seen on a bed, wearing a blue shirt with Saira Banu by his side.
Kumar, who made his acting debut with 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, has given several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur' and 'Ram Aur Shyam'. He was last seen in the 1998 film 'Qila'.
Kumar, who was rushed to a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning with complaints of breathing problems, was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, according to reports. It was reported that he was likely to be discharged on June 10.