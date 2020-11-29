Actor Kumal Kemmu gifted himself a superbike on Saturday in Mumbai and says his first ride with be with a special lady.
“When I get home, my daughter Inaya will be the first one to take a ride with me and then I will take [wife] Soha [Ali Khan] for a ride. Tomorrow, I will go on a ride alone,” Kemmu said about the BMW R 1250 GS.
“I am really fond of bikes and I feel fortunate that I am able to buy this bike. It is one of my favourite bikes. I always wanted to own this bike, so I have been very lucky to get it this year. I am celebrating Christmas a bit early this year [laughs]. I am looking forward to riding it on Sunday,” he added.
Kemmu also posted a picture of his bike on Instagram and captioned it: “Well what do I say.. it was love at first Ride…It was always on my wish list and finally I have it. So looking forward to many many rides on this Beauty #r1250gs #bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad @bmwmotorrad_in”.
Kemmu will next be seen in sequel to the 2013 zombie hit, ‘Go Goa Gone’ and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Golmaal 5’. He is also producing a biopic based on the life of Indian advocate Ram Jethmalani along with wife Soha.