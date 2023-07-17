Actors Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' is all set to release on December 15. The film is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors.
The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.
The dynamic actors unveiled the vintage-inspired posters for the film showcasing old Bombay charm in thier respective social media handles.
This is ‘Johnny Gaddar’ director Raghavan’s first bilingual venture in two decades. The film also introduces child actor Pari, Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be seen in cameos.
Produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani, and Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg, 'Merry Christmas' is a collaboration that combines the vision and expertise of two esteemed production houses, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures.