Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat a lesson in pouting, as they completed day one of filming for their upcoming Netflix movie.

They were both on location for in Kalimpong as they kicked off production on the murder mystery that’s inspired by Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

“So much “Devotion” in Learning how to Pout from ‘The Best’ & I failed miserably,” Ahlawat wrote in the cute picture with Kapoor Khan and a clapperboard. “Day 1 completed Together and a long Journey ahead with The one & only “The Bebo”, The Gorgeous @kareenakapoorkhan.”

The actress reposted the picture with her own bit of praise for her co-star.

“Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance…the pout! So much to learn from each other,” she wrote.

The as-yet untitled movie was first announced in March this year, with ‘Kahaani’ helmer Sujay Ghosh set to direct. It will also star ‘Gully Boy’ actor Vijay Varma.

‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, which released in 2005, follows a mother whose life revolves around her only child and her work at a shop. However, her life shatters one day when her ex-husband shows up at her door. Later, a detective attempts to piece together the events of that day and is faced with the most puzzling case of his career.

“‘Devotion’ is probably the best love story I’ve ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay. What more can one ask for,” Ghosh said in a statement at the time.

The adaptation will be Kapoor Khan’s first foray into the world of streaming.

Kapoor Khan said at the time: “I can’t wait to begin work on this exciting project. It’s one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I’m really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It’s the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can’t wait for audiences worldwide to see this global best-seller book come to life.”