Finally, it's here! A massive collaboration of Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar. This thrilling announcement came on the birthday of the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor.

The untitled film will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead and it will be directed by Sandeep Modi and it is slated to release on August 15, 2025. The film is being backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar treated fans with this exciting news and wrote, "Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!!!!"

He also wished Kartik on his special day. "Kartik, happy birthday to you...may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen @ektarkapoor, being your friend is easily the best thing and now working with you will be no different!!!," Karan added.

Kartik also took to Instagram and shared the announcement.

He wrote, "An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor."

Few months ago at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne saw a reunion of Kartik and Karan.

The two along with other members of Bollywood inaugurated the 14th edition of the prestigious film festival earlier today. Interestingly, Kartik and Karan caught everyone's attention with their presence.

They posed together for pictures and sat together during the press conference there, hinting that all is well between the two.

Earlier, Kartik and Karan reportedly had a falling out in 2021, while working together on Dostana 2. Kartik was to star with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2, but the actor was dropped from the project.

Karan Johar's Production House 'Dharma Productions' officially announced Kartik's exit from the film. In their official statement posted on Instagram, the production house stated that "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Bollywood movie mogul Johar is attending the International Film Festival Of India (IFFI) in Goa. During the film festival, he revealed that he is collaborating with Kartik on some other projects as well. "Kartik has given us films that resonate with the entire country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres."

Now it is to be seen what they have in store for fans with their collaboration. Meanwhile, the birthday boy is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. The film marks the actors first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.