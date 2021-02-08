Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday treated fans to an intriguing look from her upcoming action-thriller ‘Dhaakad.’
The picture posted to Instagram sees the ‘Panga’ actress in a black outfit holding a rifle. “They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad,” she captioned the image.
Recently, Ranaut had showered ‘Dhaakad’ director Razy Ghai with praise for his dedication.
“Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad,” she wrote while sharing a behind-the-scenes video.
Ranaut will next be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa.
She also has ‘Tejas’ and ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ in the pipeline. The actress has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.