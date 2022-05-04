Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut says the new song ‘She’s On Fire’ for her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ showcases her character Agni’s power.
On May 4, the makers released the teaser for the track that has been composed and written by rapper Badshah and sung by him and Nikita Gandhi with the music by Hiten Kumar.
Ranaut says: “I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. ‘She’s On Fire’ showcases Agent’s Agni’s power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal.”
Talking about this foot-tapping number, rapper Badshah said that the brief for the song was to compose a tune that would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters.
He added: “The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another.”
Meanwhile, director Razneesh Ghai said: “We had planned to shoot a song for the film which would depict the film’s theme. ‘She’s On Fire’ does justice to the role played by Kangana Ranaut in ‘Dhaakad’. It depicts her as a force of nature who is unstoppable. I am happy with the way the song has shaped up and I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to it.”