Kangana Ranaut has targeted filmmaker Karan Johar, but this time it’s 'Selfiee', a film produced by his Dharma Productions. The Bollywood actress called the movie a “flop” and even compared the first day collections to her recent film ‘Dhaakad’, which also failed at the box office.
“Karan Johar movie ‘Selfie’ has hardly made Rs 10 lakh (Dh44,288) on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me,” the actress wrote on Instagram
In another post, Ranaut shared an article, which was headlined: “’Male version of Kangana Ranaut!,’ Netizens react as Akshay’s ‘Selfiee’ fails to impress viewers, may be his 6th flop film in a row.”
“I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me,” she said. “Yeh bhi meri hi galti hai (This is also my fault). Wah bhai Karan Johar wah.”
‘Selfiee’ is the official remake of the Malayalam commercial and critical hit film ‘Driving License’. It’s co-produced by Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.