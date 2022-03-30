Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star in their first project together called ‘Bawaal’.
The movie will release in April 2023 and will be directed by the National Award winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who earlier helmed ‘Chillar Party’, ‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’.
“Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor ,” Dhawan shared on Instagram. “Can’t wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday.” Kapoor shared a similar announcement on her own Instagram.
‘Bawaal’, which is a love story, will soon go into production and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has collaborated with Tiwari on ‘Chhichhore’, which bagged the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film.
Dhawan was last seen in the 2020 movie ‘Coolie No 1’ and also has comedy-drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and horror ‘Bhediya’ in the pipeline.
Kapoor most recently starred in 2021 movie ‘Roohi’ and will next feature in ‘Goodluck Jerry’, ‘Dostana 2’ and ‘Mili’, the remake of Malayalam movie ‘Helen’.