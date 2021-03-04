Treating her fans with a captivating picture of herself, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, announced the Rajasthan schedule wrap for her upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, Fernandez shared a series of pictures that gives a glimpse of the character that she will be playing in the film.
In the caption, she wrote, “Had so much fun playing this character for #BachchanPandey thank you @nadiadwalagrandson @akshaykumar @wardakhannadiadwala @farhadsamji @shaanmu for making her come alive!! @kritisanon you are amazing!! Love you loads Welcome to films @chandiniw @stacey.cardoz @hairstylist_madhav stay crazy!!”
The Rajasthan shoot also marks the first shoot schedule of the film.
The upcoming movie, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit theatres in India on January 26, 2022. Apart from Kumar and Fernandez, the film also features Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.
The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Kumar’s character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.
Besides ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Fernandez also has ‘Bhoot Police’ alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh and ‘Kick 2’ opposite Salman Khan in the pipeline.