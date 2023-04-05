Yesterday, Ayan Mukerji was reported to be helming the sequel for the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff spy thriller ‘War’. However, neither Mukerji nor Yash Raj Films, the movie’s producer, have officially shared any information.

According to a source, “Jr NTR is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in ‘War 2’. It’s going to be epic! Their battle of wits and their fierce showdown will definitely be an action spectacle to remember on the big screen. War is now a true-blue pan-Indian film. This move by Aditya Chopra enables ‘War 2’ to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film and it also widens the box office potential of the film. South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar.”

“Jr NTR is one of the most respected and followed icons from South India. He is said to be extremely choosy about his films and if he has given the film a nod, it means ‘War 2’ is eclipsing the first film in terms of plot as well as scale,” he said.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, ‘War’ featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. This high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crore (Dh 8,937,608.79) within seven days of its release in 2019. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.