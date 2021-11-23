Rumours have been circulating that Aamir Khan is planning to announce his third marriage. Some unconfirmed reports claim that the actor plans to announce his marriage after the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
The movie features Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead and is the official remake of 'Forrest Gump'. Elsewhere, certain sources have rubbished the rumours in media reports.
Khan and Kiran Rao jointly published a statement confirming their divorce on July 3. It was around this time that the actor received flak for his alleged involvement with his 'Dangal' co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Addressing these dating rumours, Fatima had said in an interview: “A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer. It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume wrong things.”
Khan and second wife Rao met on the sets of 'Lagaan' in 2001 and got married in 2005. They parted ways earlier this year and have one son, Azad Rao Khan, who was was born through surrogacy in 2011.