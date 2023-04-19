‘The Song of Scorpions’, which marks late Irrfan Khan’s final performance will be released in theatres on April 28 after doing rounds at multiple film festivals. This film is a tribute to the actor, who died on April 29, 2020.
The film is set in the Thar desert, in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan, and also features Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome. The film’s trailer was unveiled on April 19. The film is written and directed by Anup Singh who made the critically acclaimed ‘Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost’ with Khan earlier.
Khan essays the role of a camel trader in this twisted love story of revenge and the redemptive power of the song. Farahani plays Nooran, a fiercely independent tribal woman, who is learning the ancient healing art of scorpion singing from her grandmother, Zubeida, played by Rehman.
Singh said: “The film is about choice: you can either choose to breathe out the poison you breathe in, or sing a song of love that heals rather than harms. It’s an important film given the times we live in. Khan believed in it passionately and I’m glad that people will be able to see it soon. It’s an emotional moment for me and the entire team. This screening of the film I hope will bring healing to Irrfan’s family and to all of us who loved Irrfan.”
Singh has also shared his memories of working with the actor in his book, ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind’, which was released last year.
The film, which is a Swiss, French, Singaporean co-production, has been shot amid breathtaking landscapes and has a haunting soundtrack. Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies, the films is a Feather Light Films and KNM Production.