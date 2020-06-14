Samir Bangara, co-founder and managing director of content production company Qyuki Digital Media and a former UTV Disney official, died in a road accident on June 14.
Indian musician Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to express his grief and described Bangara as a man who was the architect of many Bollywood careers.
“Just heard that @SamirBangara is no more. Horrible, heartbreaking news. Man’s been a friend for a long time. Suc a good guy, so straight-up. Helped so many people build careers out of nothing. Much love and strength to the family. 2020. enough please,” tweeted Dadlani.
Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote: “You have been a mentor/friend/businessguide and the biggest cheerleader ... You believed in me like no one else in this world. What happens to our afternoon catch up call today. Can’t believe this. Please come back.”
Actress Kubbra Sait described him as a spark of joy in any room.
“What! This is devastating. Just heard the news about the passing away fo #SamirBangara,” tweeted Sait along with a black and white smiling image of the deceased.
Singer Armaan Malik also took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family.
Bangara had formed his content production company in partnership with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and music composer AR Rahman.