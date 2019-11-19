Bollywood star couple have never shied away from flaunting their love for each other

Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Instagram/deepikapadukone

Mumbai : Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have never shied away from flaunting their love for each other on social media. The actress on Tuesday called her husband a "super drug".

This time, Deepika who has often posted adorable pictures of Ranveer, took to Instagram and shared another image of the "Gully Boy" star.

In the photograph, Ranveer's back is towards the camera and the caption on it reads: "Love is a Super Power".

Deepika wrote alongside the image: "And you...my super drug!"

The image currently has over 3,61,695 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ranveer and Deepika just celebrated their first year marriage anniversary on November 14.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

