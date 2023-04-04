Photographs of Hrithik Roshan with his girlfriend Saba Azad did the rounds on social media.
The two were seen attending the star-studded launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai late last week.
In the pictures, Roshan and Azad exchange smiles with each other.
Several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood added sparkle to the event, including Tom Holland and Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Varun Dhawan.
Roshan and Azad, who have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, recently opened up about the same. The two keep making appearances together.
Roshan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s next directorial ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.