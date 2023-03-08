Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan celebrated a unique Holi this year and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.
In a video uploaded to the website, Roshan and his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan ditched the celebration with colours and were seen working out. They were joined by Roshan’s former wife Suzanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni.
Roshan was seen holding a table tennis bat in the clip. While one of his sons was playing with him, the other was lifting weights. Suzanne was working out too.
“No rang (colours), just sweat n fun! A customised whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?” the actor captioned the video.
Suzanne Khan responded saying: “Best Holi ever.”
Roshan, who was last seen in the Bollywood remake of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Vikram Vedha’, will next be seen in ‘Fighter’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.