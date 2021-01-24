Bollywood actors Neeraj Kabi, Anisha Victor and director Rohit Karn Batra will attend the UAE premiere of their latest film ‘The Line of Descent’ on January 27 at the Vox Cinemas in Mall Of The Emirates.
Actors Abhay Deol and Brendan Fraser, who are also a part of the ensemble cast featuring Bollywood and Hollywood talents, will not be joining the cast and crew in Dubai. The premiere is an invites-only event.
The film ‘The Line of Descent’, produced by Eagle Films, shines the spotlight on a dysfunctional Delhi-based mafia family where three brothers fight for control of their father’s legacy.
Actors including Prem Chopra and Ronit Roy who also play pivotal roles in this film releasing in UAE cinemas on January 28.