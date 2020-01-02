She bumped into Rani with hubby Aditya Chopra, besides Karan and Manish Malhotra in London

After holidaying amid the Swiss snow, Karisma Kapoor has travelled to London to welcome the New Year 2020 in style. And guess what, she also bumped into Rani Mukerji with hubby Aditya Chopra, besides Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra in London!

Karisma Kapoor with Rani Mukherji in London. Image Credit: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

The actress posted a photo on Instagram where she can be seen striking a pose with Rani, Karan and Manish. Karisma captioned: "Afternoon tea. Thanks Adi for participating behind the scenes. Pic credit #adityachopra and @karanjohar. @manishmalhotra05 #ranimukherjee #londondiaries".

Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from their family vacation, with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan,and Taimur Image Credit: Instagram/therealkarismakapoor

Karisma spent Christmas in Switzerland's Gstaad along with nephew Taimur, sister Kareena and her hubby Saif Ali Khan. While having fun in the snow, the Kapoor sisters met star couples Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal who have also chosen Switzerland as their holiday destination this season!

Anushka Sharma poses with Saif Ali Khan while hubby Virat Kohli poses with Kareena, along with the Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Image Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma