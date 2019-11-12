The film also released in China, Korea, Russia and Kazakhastan this year

Sriram Raghavan’s thriller ‘AndhaDhun’, which won Ayushmann Khurrana an Indian National Award for Best Actor, is now all set to release in Japan.

Earlier this year, the film was released and appreciated in various parts of the world such as China, Korea, Russia and Kazakhastan.

The film, also featuring Tabu and Radhika Apte, opened to rave reviews in India in October last year and went on to become a big box office hit, raking in over Rs956.3 million (Dh49.21 million).

Apart from an award for Khurrana, the film also won the Indian National Award for Best Hindi Film this year.