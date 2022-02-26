The Alia Bhatt-led ‘Gangubai c’ has made a whopping Rs105 million (Dh5 million) on the first day of its release in India on February 25.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the earnings of Bhatt’s hits such as ‘Raazi’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on Twitter.
“#GangubaiKathiawadi surprises on Day 1… Opens higher than #Raazi [pre-Covid release]… While the *industry/trade* was expecting ₹ 6.25 cr - ₹ 7.25 cr, the strong word of mouth help biz escalate evening show onwards… Fri ₹ 10.50 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.
Adarsh added: “#Raazi vs #GangubaiKathiawadi: *Day 1* biz #Raazi: 7.53 cr (pre-Covid + 100%; occupancy) #GangubaiKathiawadi: 10.50 cr (pandemic + 50%; occupancy in #Maharashtra)... Note: #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi (some locs) are best performers on Day 1. #India biz.”
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.
It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, written by S Hussain Zaidi.