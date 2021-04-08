Bollywood filmmaker Santosh Gupta’s wife and daughter reportedly died by immolating themselves at their home in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.
Asmita and Srishti Gupta allegedly set themselves ablaze in their apartment at D N Nagar in Andheri (west) on Monday afternoon. The incident came to light when neighbours alerted the fire brigade, the official was quoted as saying in reports.
The Free Press Journal reported that the mother Asmita took the extreme step after suffering from a kidney illness, while the daughter Srishti did so due to the trauma of her mother’s illness. Gupta has not made a statement about the alleged incident.
“We have registered two different accidental death reports in the case and further investigation is underway,” senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad from DN Nagar police station said.
Gupta is known for directing small budget films like ‘Faraar’, ‘Romi The Hero’ and ‘Aaj ki Aurat’.