Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been maintaining a low profile ever since he found himself on the receiving end of fan backlash in wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, has reportedly resigned from the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image).
The MAMI trust, which spearheads the annual Mumbai Film Festival and is chaired by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, features Johar as one of the board members, along with other notable industry insiders, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.
According to Indian news reports, Johar has already submitted his resignation to the Artistic Director of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Smriti Kiran.
Johar has been facing a media storm in light of Rajput’s suicide on June 14, which has reignited the nepotism debate in Bollywood. The Bollywood filmmaker, who has launched star kids such as Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, has been accused by fans of sidelining outside talent such as Rajput, which led the late actor down the road of depression.
Following the actor’s death, Johar also went on a social media purge where he unfollowed several celebrities on his account, giving rise to speculation that the filmmaker has distanced those who failed to support him during the online tirade.