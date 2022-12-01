Filmmaker Karan Johar said that he wants Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to be part of his biopic as he can play his part perfectly. Apart from this he also revealed that he wants his childhood to be depicted on-screen.
During the live show on Roposo, when the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ director was asked who can portray his part best in his biopic, he said: “I think Ranveer Singh. He is like a chameleon, and he will do his best.”
Johar was born to film producers Yash and Hiroo Johar and made his directorial debut with ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Later, he also directed ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Student Of The Year’, and many more.
He shared that he wants his childhood to be shown in his biopic. As it was not only amazing but in a way unusual too and because of that he faced certain challenges.
“My childhood, I had a wonderful childhood; my parents were so good to me and taught me the most amazing life lessons. However, it was also a little bumpy as I was an unusual kid and there were a few emotions that I festered as a kid. I was also different compared to the others, so I had to pay the price for it. It was tough, but also a very energising time because when I look back, I feel like I learned a lot in that phase.”
Johar also revealed that even though he is called KJo, he dislikes the nickname and would like people to call him Karan. He shared his wish to have international stars Ellen DeGeneres and Meryl Streep as guests on his talk show someday.